Stonebwoy, Rocky Dawuni and MOG Music considered for Grammy Awards nominations

In wake of the tensed anticipation for the 2024 Grammy Awards, three Ghanaian musicians in their prospective genres have taken a huge step by submitting their projects for consideration at the prestigious event to grab nominations in various categories.

Stonebwoy, a reggae dancehall act who have won multiple plaques for his contributions on other peoples projects that have won the award. Rocky Dawuni, a reggae and roots act and a 2 times Grammy nominee and MOG, a gospel musician and a new entrant.

Grammy Consideration is not an automatic nomination neither is it a recognition from Grammy. It is just part of the process of you submitting your works for possible nomination.

Stonebwoy is vying for nomination with his 5th Dimension album which was released on Friday, 28 April and has gained massive attention around the world, recording millions of streams on digital platforms.

“5th Dimension” is a collection of sounds that showcase the Grammy nominee’s ability to seamlessly fuse different genres and cultures into his music.

Stonebwoy was also considered for nomination in the categories of Best Global Music Album, Best Reggae Album and Best African Music Performance with Manodzi which features multiple Grammy Award winning songstress, Angelique Kidjo.

Rocky Dawuni, a two-time Grammy nominee, has entered the race with his album ‘Shade Tree’. He was considered for nomination in the Best Global Music Category. As a multiple times nominee, hopes are high on him.

MOG Music is also considered for a possible nomination with his recent album dubbed ‘Koinonia phase 2’. He’s looking forward to he nominated in the Best Gospel Album, Album of the Year and Beat New Artist categories.

It is also worth to note that MOG Music is the first Ghanaian gospel musician to be admitted into the Recording Academy of the Grammy Awards.

We wish them all the best and hopes they gets nominated and possibly win their Ghana’s first ever Grammy award.