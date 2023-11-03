Stonebwoy set to perform with Angelique Kidjo’s at her 40th anniversary concert in London

- Advertisement -

The event which will happen at London’s most iconic venue, the Royal Albert Hall will celebrate the career-spanning catalogue of Angelique Kidjo.

Netizens have showered Stonebwoy, as he looks forward to joining Angelique Kidjo and becoming the first Ghanaian solo artiste to perform at the prestigious venue.

Stonebwoy’s relationship with the 5-time Grammy award-winning Angelique Kidjo continues to grow after tapping her as a collaborator on his 5th Dimension album.

This comes at a crucial time in Stonebwoy’s international calendar, having climaxed a successful UK/Europe tour with a sold-out concert in London.