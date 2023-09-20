Olele Salvador Writes: Stonebwoy – Shatta Wale vs NSA; Accra Sports Stadium venue matter – FULL DETAILS

- Advertisement -

Here are some highlights of what we have gathered so far…

According to some deep throat revelations made on @nydjlive’s X spaces, Burniton Music Group(Stonebwoy)’s sent a letter of request to the National Sports Authority(NSA) for use of the Accra Sports Stadium for the 5th Dimension: Homecoming Concert.

The letter was dated 29th August and submitted on the 30th. They were given an invoice on the 31st of August, 2023.

Shatta Movement also wrote to the NSA with their letter dated 1st September and submitted on the 3rd September, 2023.

Initially, Stonebwoy’s team were looking to host their concert on December 23 as it has always been with his concerts in December. They were however informed about the closeness of the date in juxtaposition to Shatta Wale’s Freedom Wave Festival.

It’s alleged that the NSA director called the teams for both parties and asked them to come to a compromise, especially with the nature of the requests and the “powers” backing them. Shatta Wale is believed to have accepted the conditions according to an exclusive interview on @Joy997FM this morning.

As a result, Stonebwoy’s team compromised against their regular December date(23) to bring it forward, i.e.: December 22nd.

The handlers of both camps had a private phone conversation about the conflict of the dates but apparently, it wasn’t conclusive.

According to PRO for Shatta Movement, Sammy Flex, conversations were far advanced with them and the NSA for the booking of venues for their scheduled dates. Mainly because the NSA recognizes Shatta Wale as a retuning customer for the venue every December. He admits they were told about Stonebwoy’s booking for December 22nd. However upon giving the feedback to Shatta Wale, he wasn’t in favor of it. Reason being is that the NSA told them in a meeting that to host an event at the stadium, one may need 2 to 3 days to get it done. Shatta believes his set up for this year’s event will require at least 3 days and that if Stonebwoy holds his concert on the December 22, he’s going to end in the wee hours of December 23, and that will eat into his setup/preparation.

Interestingly, the vendors of the technical logistics responsible for both shows are the same. They have admitted that regardless of what stonebwoy does on 22nd, they will have enough time to set up for Shatta Wale, especially for the single fact that, it’s the same venue.

In all of this prior, both parties hadn’t paid to confirm bookings. However, Sammy Flex alleges that, an insider at the NSA went past procedure to give Stonebwoy’s team an account number to pay without a contract, while Shatta movement waited for a contract to pay.

Upon asking Sammy Flex if the activities on the advertised flier(image attached) for the Freedom Wave Festival were all happening at the stadium, he said the only activity that will be happening at the stadium will be the main concert slated for December 25. Every other activity will be held at different venues.

Nonetheless, Stonebwoy’s team have reassured their fanbase that the 5th Dimension: Homecoming Concert will still go ahead according to plan on December 22, 2023.

Shatta Wale in a recent Facebook live video hinted on canceling his event due to the brouhaha; Sammy Flex(Shatta’s PRO) responded to that on the space that he’s yet to touch base with the team to confirm.