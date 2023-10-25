- Advertisement -

Germany-based Ghanaian gay man Wood Madea has denied allegations that he has slept with the Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy.

He stated that some media firms reported that he had slept with Stonebwoy when he travelled to Italy.

But according to Wood Madea, nothing of this sort happened because he only flew to Italy to have fun and that was when he met Stonebwoy and was happy to come across the musician.

Watch the video below:

Though Wood Madea is out denying that an issue of this sort happened, many fans and netizens are asking questions as to where this allegation is coming from since no major news outlet has made such claims.

Some people believe Madae just made that story up so he could ride on Stonebwoy to trend in the Ghanaian media space and to be recognised as a celebrity in Ghana.