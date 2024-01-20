Stonebwoy surprises his wife with birthday party in Côte d’Ivoire

- Advertisement -

Dr. Louisa, wife of Stonebwoy turned a year older on Friday, January 19, 2024.

The mother of two made a wish that the Black Stars would win their match against Egypt at the ongoing Afcon as a birthday gift but that eluded her.

Since she did not get her original wish, her lovely husband decided to give her a different gift by putting together a simple but beautiful birthday party together for her in the French speaking country.

After this private party, Stonebwoy decided to storm a night club with his wife to continue the celebrations on the invite of an international socialite who was having a dinner.