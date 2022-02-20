- Advertisement -

Lawyer for Ghanaian dancehall titan Stonebwoy has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend.

Selali Noble walked down the aisle with his sweetheart, Leonie Abena, at an exquisite private ceremony Saturday.

Photos and videos from the private ceremony have popped up online.

Selali Noble is a graduate of the University of Ghana.

He is a media, sports and entertainment lawyer who works with numerous personalities including Stonebwoy.

His wife, Leonie, on the other hand, is an entrepreneur, writer and photographer.

Check out more videos below