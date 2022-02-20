type here...
Stonebwoy’s lawyer marries girlfriend in beautiful wedding ceremony; first videos pop up

By Kweku Derrick
Lawyer for Ghanaian dancehall titan Stonebwoy has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend.

Selali Noble walked down the aisle with his sweetheart, Leonie Abena, at an exquisite private ceremony Saturday.

Photos and videos from the private ceremony have popped up online.

Selali Noble is a graduate of the University of Ghana.

He is a media, sports and entertainment lawyer who works with numerous personalities including Stonebwoy.

His wife, Leonie, on the other hand, is an entrepreneur, writer and photographer.

