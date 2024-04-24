type here...
Stonebwoy's performance with Davido was wack- Kevin Taylor
Entertainment

Stonebwoy's performance with Davido was wack- Kevin Taylor

By Ghana Razak
Controversial media personality, Kevin Taylor has once again dragged his greatest enemy, Stonebwoy on his show.

Taylor compared the two dancehall giants; Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy and said that he would choose Shatta Wale over Stonebwoy on any day.

Kevin gave reasons that Shatta Wale is known to be a dancehall musician, but Stonebwoy does not know what he is doing.

Talking about Stonebwoy’s recent interview with Davido, Kevin Taylor said he was not impressed with the performance.

According to him, Stonebwoy was not performing, all he was doing was screaming whilst Davido was performing.

