Stonebwoy's-'Sister'-counterattack-Yaa-Pono-for-criticising-Stonebwoy-after-Kelvynboy's-attack

The Stonebwoy-Kelvynboy vendetta is still going on as Stonebwoy is rumored to have issued legal actions against Kelvyboy with popular highlife singer and rapper, Yaa Pono who has also reacted to the ‘bodyguard slap brouhaha’.

According to a video circulating on social media, a Bhim Nation enthusiast who goes by the name, Ayisha, and ‘Sister’ of Stonebwoy has lambasted Yaa Pono for his recent comments believed to be in regards to the recent attack on Kelvynboy.

The ‘Obia wone master’ hitmaker recently made a comment saying that the nonsense must stop as against the event where Kelvynboy was attacked by some Stonebwoy fans.

According to Ayisha, Yaa Pono needed to have kept quiet about the incident and not take sides because he is not in the position to do so.

She added that Yaa Pono should rather have commented at the time he got attacked by Shatta Wale’s fans during his performance at a Shatta Wale organized event.

Apparently, some fans believe that Yaa Pono is connected to Kelvynboy’s ‘beef’ with Stonebwoy, with Kelvynboy claiming Ashaiman as the home of his strongest fanbase.

