type here...
GhPage Entertainment Stonebwoy's 'Sister' counterattack Yaa Pono for criticizing Stonebwoy after Kelvynboy's attack
Source:GHPage
Entertainment

Stonebwoy’s ‘Sister’ counterattack Yaa Pono for criticizing Stonebwoy after Kelvynboy’s attack

Taylor Junior Charles
By Taylor Junior Charles
|
Stonebwoy's-'Sister'-counterattack-Yaa-Pono-for-criticising-Stonebwoy-after-Kelvynboy's-attack
Yaa Pono Stonebwoy Ayisha Modi
- Advertisement -

The Stonebwoy-Kelvynboy vendetta is still going on as Stonebwoy is rumored to have issued legal actions against Kelvyboy with popular highlife singer and rapper, Yaa Pono who has also reacted to the ‘bodyguard slap brouhaha’.

According to a video circulating on social media, a Bhim Nation enthusiast who goes by the name, Ayisha, and ‘Sister’ of Stonebwoy has lambasted Yaa Pono for his recent comments believed to be in regards to the recent attack on Kelvynboy.

Also read: Alleged real father of Majesty-Ara B blasts Yaa Pono; calls him fake rapper & hypocrite

The ‘Obia wone master’ hitmaker recently made a comment saying that the nonsense must stop as against the event where Kelvynboy was attacked by some Stonebwoy fans.

According to Ayisha, Yaa Pono needed to have kept quiet about the incident and not take sides because he is not in the position to do so.

She added that Yaa Pono should rather have commented at the time he got attacked by Shatta Wale’s fans during his performance at a Shatta Wale organized event.

Also read: Shatta Wale’s comment about rap is just ‘rubbish talks’ – Yaa Pono

Apparently, some fans believe that Yaa Pono is connected to Kelvynboy’s ‘beef’ with Stonebwoy, with Kelvynboy claiming Ashaiman as the home of his strongest fanbase.

Watch Video below:

Previous articleKelvynboy fires back at Stonebwoy after he reacted to the Ashiaman attack
Next article“Animal, foolish boy, sickler; you will never succeed” – Stonebwoy’s sister insults Kelvynboy

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Duncan Williams’ son goes crazy on social media again after apologizing to father

Mr. Tabernacle -
The wayward son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, Daniel Duncan a week ago took to social media to apologize to his father...
Read more
Entertainment

Stonebwoy’s former bodyguard who slapped Kelvynboy finally speaks

RASHAD -
Yesterday the news went viral that former protege of Stonebwoy, Kelvynboy has been assaulted at Ashaiman, the home base of Stonebwoy.
Read more
Entertainment

Old man Samini speaks on Stonebwoy and Kelvynboy beef

RASHAD -
The Godfather of Stonebwoy, Samini has finally broken his silence on the unending beef between Stonebwoy and his former son, Kelvynboy.
Read more
Entertainment

Ken Agyapong vows to expose 13 more pastors from “one-man’ churches

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has in a new video vowed to expose 13 more fake pastors in his quest to rid the country...
Read more
Entertainment

DVLA issues statement to address Nana Aba’s fake Range Rover registration number brouhaha

Mr. Tabernacle -
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority-DVLA has issued a long press statement in an address to Nana Aba Anamoah's fake Range Rover...
Read more
Entertainment

Ashaiman people don’t tweet, they beat-Kwaw Kese advises Kelvyn boy

Taylor Junior Charles -
The 'bodyguard slap brouhaha' just got exciting for fans of Stonebwoy as Kwaw Kese has also added his voice regarding the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

TODAY

Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
94 %
3.6kmh
75 %
Wed
29 °
Thu
27 °
Fri
27 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
26 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more

Most Read

Entertainment

Afia Schwar advises young girls after Nana Aba Anamoah’s fake Range Rover gift brouhaha

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular Media personality Afia Schwarzenegger amid Nana Aba Anamoah's fake Range Rover gift brouhaha has addressed and sent out some pieces of...
Read more
Lifestyle

Ken Agyapongs’s baby mama goes crazy on social media again after her apology was declined

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kennedy Agyapong’s baby mama Moira Araba Dawson-Williams a day after releasing an emotional apology letter together with her daughter Anell to the...
Read more
Lifestyle

I won’t pay your fees again – Kennedy Agyapong replies daughter after apology

Mr. Tabernacle -
Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, has replied his daughter Anell Agyapong after she asked for forgiveness from him in an emotional laden...
Read more
Lifestyle

Why I supported my baby mama to win her seat – Kennedy Agyapong

Mr. Tabernacle -
The New Patriotic Party - NPP on Saturday, June 22 went to polls to elect Members of Parliament for the respective constituencies...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News