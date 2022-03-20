Fuel is selling in Europe for ¢88 while it is only ¢10 in Ghana, appreciate it – Mr Logic to GH

- Advertisement -

People who blame Nana Akufo-Addo for the increase in petrol prices, according to radio personality Emmanuel Barnes, commonly known as “Mr Logic,” are not well-read.

He believes that the idea that the President should be held responsible for the country’s constant rise in fuel prices is a discussion that should be avoided.

Mr Logic said on Hitz FM’s Matter Dey with host Kofi Hayford, “I was listening to a specific radio station this morning where I heard people saying, ‘Nana Addo is a liar, a thief, and a bad man,’ and all of these people are illiterates—people who do not read or do any study.”

According to him, the increase in fuel prices affects the entire world, not only Ghana, and Ghanaians should stop whining.

He seemed to believe that petrol is even more expensive in European countries than it is in Ghana, where a litre costs GHS 10, yet the same amount costs €11 (GHS 88) in France, for example.

He further predicted that if a litre of gasoline is sold for GHS 88 in Ghana in the near future, there will be turmoil in the country.

“Imagine what would happen if a litre was sold for GHS 88 in Ghana – people will go on hunger strike, others will go on demonstrations, some will think of needless things since the price of a litre has come to that level,” he remarked.

He further claimed that the public outrage over the increase in gasoline prices is loud since Ghana uses a single spine system for its working population, as opposed to other European countries, which utilize a double shift system.

As a result, Ghanaians who complain about high commodity prices do so because they don’t have enough money to feed themselves, let alone pay for inflated fuel and transportation costs, as compared to Europeans, who can work two or three jobs in a day to supplement their income.

Mr. Logic claims that Europe is only superior to Ghana because of its ability to work numerous jobs in a single day. He soon added that Ghana’s failure was due to its inability to accept the European system.

“The main difference between Ghana and Europe is that they have a double shift system, which allows you to work two or three jobs at the same time.” And we have a single spine, which is our most serious issue. He said, “I don’t understand why the administration can’t see that the single sine isn’t benefiting us.”

According to Mr Logic, Ghana’s adoption of the double-shift system will have a large-good influence, potentially rescuing the country from the financial crisis and lowering the rate at which citizens mourn, as they make a significant amount of money.

“No one will object to some of these advancements once we are able to change and move away from the single spine.” “An average person may earn roughly GHS 15,000 per month by working two or three jobs per day,” he suggested.