“Stop crushing on people’s husbands and tell yours to bath, dress and smell well” – Lady advises her colleagues

Sonia, the ex-wife of Jude Ighalo took to her Instagram to dish out free advice to married women on how to make their husbands appealing to them.

According to the controversial social media user, married women who are fond of “awwwning” other people’s husband should take care of their and stop crushing on other’s.

“Stop crushing on people’s husbands, tell yours to dress well, smell well, eat balance diet and avoid alcohol,” she wrote.

Jude and Sonia announced their divorce to the public few years ago.

In a post by Sonia on Instagram, she revealed reasons why she was walking away from her marriage.