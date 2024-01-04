“Stop dating one man, date at least 3 guys if you want that ring” – Tacha advises her fellow daughters of Eve

- Advertisement -

Tacha has dished out some advise her fellow women to stop dating one man but rather date at least three guys to get the ring they want.

The reality star created a list on social media titled “5 things to stop doing in 2024.”

But Tacha said in the video posted to her X account that women should quit dating just one man and that dating three will benefit them more since one of the three will propose.

Tacha said, “If you want that ring sis, date at least three guys. If Martins doesn’t pop the question, Easy would, and if Easy does not ask the question, Femi would.”

The reality TV personality continued, adding to the list and advising people to quit disappointing themselves.

She says that it doesn’t matter if people like them or not.

She added that women should approach males to ask for money because failing to do so does not demonstrate a “good girl” attitude.