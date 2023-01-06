- Advertisement -

Ghanaians have recently come under fire from Ghanaian artist Wendy Shay for downloading music from the internet, costing musicians millions of dollars in streaming revenue.

Wendy Shay remarked that she, like many Ghanaian singers, needs to earn streaming income for their songs due to online downloads in an interview with Nana Romeo of Accra FM.

Additionally, she claimed that because internet connectivity is so expensive, many music enthusiasts are forced to download songs illegally.

Also Read: My fans crowned me the Queen of Ghana Music, not me – Wendy Shay

She said: “We need to educate Ghanaians against illegal downloads,” She said. “Unlike countries in Eastern Africa, the cost of data in Ghana is quite expensive and often discourages people from streaming songs online.”

Watch the video below:

Some people believe instead of Wendy blaming Ghanaians, she should rather put in more effort to release a better song for people to consume.