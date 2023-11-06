“Stop the foolishness and grow up – Mugeez fires Sarkodie and Stonebwoy – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Mugeez, a founding member of the legendary rap and singing group R2bees has sounded a word of caution to his fellow artists to stop creating confusion and heat when they mount the stage to perform at concerts and festivals.

According to the revered singer, the Ghana music industry is breaking apart as a result of the petty confusion between artists.

Mugeez who was speaking on stage at the 2023 Tidal Rave made fans aware that there was a seeming confusion ongoing at the backstage as a result of an incident that occurred before he mounted the stage to perform.

The musician condemned the act and urged his fellow musicians to perform within time at concerts to avert any confusion since it was tearing the industry apart.

Prior to R2bees’ performance at the Tidal Rave concert, Sarkodie’s team stormed the stage to interrupt Stonebwoy’s performance at the concert. The incident lasted for a very long time before sanity prevailed.

