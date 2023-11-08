Stop using your son to chase clout and be a better mother – Rashad disciplines Mzbel (Video)

- Advertisement -

The son of Ghanaian musician Mzbel, Aaron Adepa Amoah also known as Okomfo Black, caused a stir on social media when he expressed his stance on religion.



In an interview on Obi TV, Mzbel’s 10-year-old son Aaron Adepa Amoah also known as Okomfo Black stated that he does not believe in God and is a traditionalist.



He stated that he does not believe that God created man and woman, but rather it was through Science.



Okomfo Black stated emphatically that his mother, Mzbel, brought him into this world, not God.



“I never got to see God as my father or God as my mother. The only one who cared for me was my mother. She buys my clothes, she buys my food, she pays my fees, she does everything. God doesn’t do anything for me,” he said.



The first child of Mzbel further revealed in the interview that he pours libation and prays to his ancestors.

Mzbel’s first child’s statements sparked debate on social media as many people shared their opinions on his beliefs.

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Mzbel’s parenting style, award-winning blogger and vlogger Rashad has voiced his concerns – Adding fuel to the fiery discussion.



Mzbel, well-known for her outspoken nature and candid social media posts, has recently been under scrutiny for her influence on her son and the language he uses, which many have deemed inappropriate and disrespectful.

In a recent episode of GhPage’s Rash Hour show, Rashad did not mince his words as he chastised Mzbel for what he believes to be indirect poor parenting.



The crux of Rashad’s criticism revolved around the questionable guidance Mzbel is providing her son.



According to him, Mzbel has encouraged her son to use words like “ignorant” and “naive” when addressing his elders, a practice he finds utterly condemnable.

Rashad’s pointed commentary did not end there, he went on to express his conviction that Mzbel is using her son as a tool to stay in the news and maintain her relevance.



He further added that Mzbel has shifted her social media focus towards promoting the controversial statements and actions of her son, a choice he sees as detrimental to the child’s upbringing.

The incensed blogger did not hold back, as he insisted that the truth should be told to Mzbel.



As stated by Rashad, he firmly believes that her actions could potentially lead her son astray, arguing that her influence should be more constructive.



Rashad even went as far as to call upon the authorities to address what he views as child abuse.

