The story of Hajia4Real and Hushpuppi’s short-lived fame over fraud case

Hajia4Real and Hushpuppi seem to have the same fate. These two social media stars are in a big mess over fraud allegations.

It started with Hushpuppi. Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, commonly known as Hushpuppi, Hush, or Ray Hushpuppi is a Nigerian former Instagram influencer and convicted felon.

Hushpuppi was detained in Dubai in June 2020 and extradited to the US on charges of money laundering and computer fraud. He will serve just nine years in prison.

He was accused of defrauding 1.9 million victims to the tune of N168 billion. Hushpuppi has already served two years in a US prison.

He was punished after entering a guilty plea to conspiracy to launder money with several individuals both inside and outside the United States.

The 39-year-old internet sensation was first arrested in June 2020. He was initially scheduled for sentencing on February 14, 2022, after he pleaded guilty in 2021.

The date was then moved to July 11, 2022, before it was again postponed to September 21. His sentencing was again shifted to Nov. 7, 2022.

It was later revealed that Hushpuppi’s lavish lifestyle he lived was fully funded by his fraudulent business.

Now, Ghana’s very own Hajia4Real (Mona Faiz Montrage) has found herself in the same mess as Hushpuppi.

She was reported ti have been arrested by the UK police over her alleged involvement in an $8 million fraud.

According to the report, she was arrested on Friday, November 11, 2022, over the shady deal during her recent stay in the United States.

Hajia4Real has already been banned from the United States. The socialite, per new reports, is jailed. She is to serve 10 years imprisonment.

People say that the expensive and enviable pressure lifestyle of Hajia4Real was all financed by illegal activities she does in the dark including fraud.

Hushpuppi and Hajia4Real could have had a life free from trouble and enjoyed their fame but the fraud case has rather raised the dent in their personality to another degree.