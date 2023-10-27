- Advertisement -

A video of a street preacher is currently trending on social media after he complained about receiving weed as an offering from an unknown person.

The street preacher identified as Ezekiel has been preaching for some time now and as usual places an offering box by his side for people who are touched to put in their offerings.

On the said day, he received money but someone instead of putting money into his offering box placed in a roll of the hard substance.

The preacher while transferring the money from his offering box into his bag realised that someone had done the unthinkable by dropping weed into his box.

In the video, the Pastor is seen questioning why this person would do such a thing and what would be his fate should he be stopped by the police and then the hard substance was found in his possession.

He continued that if he fasts for two weeks, things wouldn’t be easy for the person who did that thing.

Watch the video below: