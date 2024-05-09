I will strike very soon- Akwaboah threatens Ghanaians

Ghanaian musician, Akwaboah has disclosed his readiness to strike very soon.



The musician became the topic of online discussion following his wedding ceremony with Theresah.



Following his wedding, many are those who took Akwaboah to the cleaners.



Whilst many netizens labeled the wife of the musician a slay queen, others advised that the musician should have cut his coat according to his cloth.



The musician after sweeping all criticisms, suggestions and insults under the canopy has finally broken silence.



Akwaboah used a video of presidential candidate, Osofo Kyiri Abosom to subtly reply to critics.



Taking to his official Instagram page, Akwaboah posted a video of Sofo Kyiri Abosom and used emojis to caption the post.



In his words, Osofo Kyiri Abosom stated that anyone could say whatever they wanted for he would strike very soon.



According to him, he is monitoring many people and immediately he is done, he would ensure actions speak louder than words.

