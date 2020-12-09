Strong NDC supporter, Bulldog congratulates Nana-Addo

- Advertisement -

Bulldog has congratulated President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his win in the 2020 elections.

The entertainment critic and artiste manger took to social media to write; “Congratulations Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

Bulldog

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, well known as Bulldog who is noted to be a strong NDC supporter before the December 7 elections made some remarks that many thoughts were not the best.

On many occasions, at some radio stations, the Ghanaian talent manager expressed his disappointments in the President over some policies he implemented. He campaigned against the sitting president as well.

Well, it seems there is nothing to do now since the EC has declared Nana Addo as the president of Ghana to run the affairs of the country for the next four years, hence his congratulatory message.

Nana Addo’s victory was declared by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa not long ago.

According to the Electoral Commissioner, Nana Akufo Addo won the election with 51.7% whiles the NDC flagbearer got 47.36% of the total valid vote cast.