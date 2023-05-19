type here...
Strongman set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Nana Ama

By Kweku Derrick
Wedding bells could soon be ringing as Ghanaian rapper Osei Kwaku Vincent, popularly known as Strongman, has revealed that he’s now ready to make his relationship with his longtime partner official and legally binding.

The rapper disclosed that he will be tying the knot with Wilma Nana Ama by the end of this year, all things considered.

He expressed his readiness to embark on this lifelong journey with his lover, with whom he has a daughter, during an interview on DayBreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

He confidently stated, “I am now ready to take my hands off it once and for all and focus on other things. Marriage is a lifetime commitment, and I can say I am fully prepared for it.”

In response to questions about how celebrity status might affect his relationship, explained: “I have it all under control. I have found the perfect balance between my work and personal life. It’s all about prioritizing and making time for what truly matters.”

    Source:GHPage

