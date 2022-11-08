Strongman’s daughter recreates Akufo-Addo’s ‘sika mp3 dede” speech

President Akufo-Addo’s ‘sika mp3 dede” speech has taken over the internet and dominated our conversations, and Strongman’s daughter has hopped on it.

The vivacious daughter of the rapper has recreated the part where Akufo-Addo supported his speech with a quote that made reference to the fact that money does not like noise.

Akufo-Addo intimated that chaos does not inure to economic growth thus Ghanaians need to lower their voices and allow cool heads to prevail as his government find sustainable ways to deal with the problems.

Well, many have made jest of the quote and one of them is Strongman’s daughter.

In a video, the loquacious girl is seen not only reciting the lines of Akufo-Addo but also adding some flavour to the speech with her adult mannerisms.

