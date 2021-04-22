Student allegedly commits suicide over a failed business deal

- Advertisement -

Life can be tough when it doesn’t go as planned. The frustration brings alone can cause a thing. This is the case of one Emmanuel Adedeji.

A Nigerian student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Adedeji Emmanuel, has reportedly committed suicide.

He died in the evening of Tuesday, April 20, 2021, after taking in a poisonous substance.

The Chief Security Officer of the institution, Babatunde Oyatokun, made this known in a statement released later in the day. According to a report sighted, Emmanuel also left a suicide note.

It’s imprecise why Emmanuel took his life. However, some sources close to him have unveiled he has been battling depression after a failed business deal.