IT student who allegedly cleared all MTN users’ debt has reportedly been arrested

In a digital era teeming with technological marvels, a 24-year-old Computer Science student at the University of Benin in Nigeria has found himself thrust into the limelight under puzzling circumstances.



Reports that are currently trending on social media assert that the IT student who allegedly pulled off an audacious feat – clearing the debts of all MTN users has been arrested.



A few days ago, the young talent whose prowess in the world of codes and algorithms became an internet sensation.



As initially alleged, this student reportedly managed to wipe out the financial debts of MTN users in Nigeria.

His alleged feat involved navigating through the labyrinthine databases of MTN, a telecommunication giant, and miraculously erasing the debts owed by its myriad users.

MTN Ghana



The technological marvel sparked awe and admiration for his audacity and technical acumen.

However, a new report that has emerged on social media asserts that the student has been arrested.



This fresh report was first shared on social media by @Akpraise on Twitter.



The reasons behind this sudden twist remain shrouded in mystery.

The public is left to grapple with the question: Is this IT whiz a digital vigilante, a modern-day Robin Hood, using his skills to alleviate the financial burdens of the masses?

Some social media users who have come across the story are pleading with MTN to employ him because he’d be a marvellous addition to their IT team.

@iykephilip for instance commented -If the people running MTN is wise, what they should do is hire the guy… anyway, the people running the country na mumu if not they won’t be arresting him… I hope the people running MTN is wise!

@KingingMs – Employ him and learn from him, everything isn’t crime