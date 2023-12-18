type here...
Students who wrote WASSCE used Chat GPT – WAEC

By Mr. Tabernacle
Students writing exams
WASSCE
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has disclosed that some students who sat for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) used Chat GPT and other AI software to answer their questions.

According to the council, the results of these candidates were kept under wraps pending additional research.

There are 235 schools where the struggling candidates are dispersed.

“Yet still, some subject results of candidates from 235 schools have been withheld for collusion and the use of artificial intelligence-generated answers. These cases are still under investigation. The withheld results of these candidates may be released or cancelled depending on the outcome of investigations,” WAEC revealed.

Read the letter below:

Source:GhPage

