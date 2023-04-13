type here...
I should be studied as a course at Harvard University – Afia Schwarzenegger states

By Mr. Tabernacle
She has and knows when to get special media talking with just either a video, photo or a caption.

She has carved a niche for herself as the most Controversial among all the Ghanaian socialites.

Afia Schwarzenegger has once again made her way to the headlines with a controversial statement she made moments ago on her official Instagram page.

She says she should be studied as a course at Harvard University.

Afia Schwar per the caption/statement she added to the post on IG, believes her wholesome personality is worthy to be studied as a course at one of the most prestigious Universities in the World, Harvard University.

THIS IS WHAT SHE WROTE

