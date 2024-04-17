You are all stupid people- Shatta Wale fires back at the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled

- Advertisement -

The Ghana Society of the physically disabled asked dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale to retract his statements and render an unqualified apology to disabled people.

They added that the dancehall musician should as soon as possible remove the offensive video from his social media platform.

Whilst the association was waiting patiently for the dancehall musician to “walk the talk”, he came out and instead rained insults on them.

In a viral self-recorded video, the dancehall musician claims there is no sense in the communique released by the association.

According to Shatta Wale, he has no plans to render an unqualified apology to Stonebwoy and the association at large, nor will he delete the video from his pages.

Shatta Wale, who sounded angry in his video labeled the leaders of the association stupid people, adding that he does not respect them.

The dancehall musician added that he sees no sense in people with disabilities forming an association.