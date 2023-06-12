Suame Roundabout to be turned into a maize farm to feed Prisoners in Kumasi – Details

- Advertisement -

President Akufo-Addo in 2022 cut sod for the construction of Kumasi Suame Roundabout.

His Excellency cut the sod after Roads and Highways Minister Akwasi Amoako Atta promised the Ashanti Region Four (4) interchanges.

Inhabitants of Suame and its environs got excited thinking that another interchange could facelift Kumasi’s roads but that is a story left abstract.

The Suame Roundabout was subsequently barricaded with corrugated iron roofing sheets indicating work was set to commence but the place was abandoned and overgrown by weeds.

As a result of this, Kumasi-based journalist Ali Baba Dankambary has threatened to turn the Suame roundabout into a maize farm if authorities fail to commence work on the promised interchange.

He disclosed that he will mobilize the youth to plant maize in the area which is overgrown by weeds to feed Kumasi Prisons if the government continues to drag its feet in commencing work on the project.

The Radio One Morning Show Team led by Ali Baba Dankambary and Osei Kwadwo with the support of listeners later cleared all the weeds at Suame Roundabout.

In a report by MyNewsGh, Ali Baba Speaking in an interview with Ambassador TV, said“We have no option than to plant maize at Suame Roundabout to feed Kumasi Prisoners if the government is not willing to construct Suame interchange for Asanteman.

“We mobilized our listeners to weed this place because we realized the Regional Minister, KMA boss, Suame MCE and those who are supposed do it are not ready to do it.

The place has become a hideout for criminals and close to Suame Market where some criminals are tormenting the lives of the traders”, he disclosed.