“Success & Impact is not determined by the number of views” – Vim Lady slams after Onua TV/UTV viewership battle

Ghanaian media personality and the Head of Programs at the Despite Media Group, Afia Pokua has added her two cents to the Onua TV (Mcbrown) and UTV (MzGee) online viewership battle in recent times.

The virtuoso media personality has strongly argued that having a huge following on viewership on social media doesn’t equate to being exceptional at your job nor determine one’s success and impact.

In a self-recorded video, the veteran radio broadcaster bluntly stated that it is stupid and childish for Ghanaians to compare 2 females (Mcbrown and Mzgee) making it big in their respective media places of work.

According to her, the conversation should be Ghanaians applauding these 2 women for standing tall and leading in the media landscape rather than comparing views each gets on their shows.

