Entertainment

“Success & Impact is not determined by the number of views” – Vim Lady slams after Onua TV/UTV viewership battle

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Ghanaian media personality and the Head of Programs at the Despite Media Group, Afia Pokua has added her two cents to the Onua TV (Mcbrown) and UTV (MzGee) online viewership battle in recent times.

The virtuoso media personality has strongly argued that having a huge following on viewership on social media doesn’t equate to being exceptional at your job nor determine one’s success and impact.

In a self-recorded video, the veteran radio broadcaster bluntly stated that it is stupid and childish for Ghanaians to compare 2 females (Mcbrown and Mzgee) making it big in their respective media places of work.

According to her, the conversation should be Ghanaians applauding these 2 women for standing tall and leading in the media landscape rather than comparing views each gets on their shows.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Meanwhile, Nana Yaa Befo has strongly argued that having a huge following on social media doesn’t equate to being exceptional at your job.

According to the veteran radio broadcaster, since most people assume having a huge number of social media followers means one is a top-notch media personal then her fans should also show her the same love they showed McBrown.

She simply wrote;

Them talk say Facebook number dey mean a lot, say e dey show say u dey carry the station so why u no dey give me same nos for Facebook or my fans u no dey love me like that or u dey talk say ma b) dam hahahahaha Charlie show me love u dey here plenty

    Source:GHPAGE

