Sued First Atlantic Bank CFO allegedly planning suicide? – Here’s what has come up

It is not easy for Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimako in these moments. The First Atlantic Bank CFO has not had a good week.

He has been in the news for the wrong reasons. The emotional state of the man who is well revered by his clients and church is now in a state that could be dangerous.

Though he has not come out to share info about his state of being in the last few days after the news about his affair with one Deborah Seyram Adablah became public.

You don’t need to be told that Mr Ernest is not in the best shape. You and I can relate because public shame is not a good pill to swallow.

Yesterday it emerged that the sued First Atlantic Bank CFO, Mr Ernest has allegedly been sacked by his employers according to information from a trusted source.

The news, though unconfirmed has brought some tension into the air. On the other side, it wouldn’t come as a shock should the bank releases a letter to relieve him of his duty.

In another development, Mr Nimako is said to be planning to end his life and save himself the shame.

According to powerful Ghanaian prophet, Senior Servant Baffour, Deacon Nimako is considering suicide at this point.

He has sent a strong warning to Side Chick Deborah Adablah to keep him (Mr Ernest Nimako) in her prayers before he harms himself.

