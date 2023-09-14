- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Preacher Prophet Kumchacha has bashed Ghanaians for always voting for bad leaders to run the country during elections.

According to the founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, the Bible even made it clear that when people choose righteous people to lead them they(citizens) are happy but when they elect or select sinners, they tend to suffer.

He said: “The Bible says that when the righteous man becomes a leader it brings happiness to the people in that particular place he’s leading. When you also get sinners and wicked people to be leaders of a country or get positions, the Bible says that country suffers and it hurts God.”

Also Read: Wendy Shay to be flown to Germany for extra health care – Bullet

When he was questioned as to why he is always speaking on political issues when he is supposed to stay away from politics, he disclosed that it is never a sin for any pastor to venture into politics.

Popular now Man cries as he gets dumped by girlfriend he sponsored just 4 days after the anniversary

“It’s not a sin for a Prophet of God to become the president or be involved in partisan politics and that is what even brings blessings to the nation.

“If we say that it’s not good for the prophet of God to be doing politics then we’ll allow wicked people, occultists, ungodly and sinners to rather lead us.

“And when those people become our leaders then they come out with laws that will affect God’s people which we shouldn’t allow it to happen that way,” he ended.