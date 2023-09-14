type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentWe are suffering because we elected wicked leaders - Prophet Kumchacha
Entertainment

We are suffering because we elected wicked leaders – Prophet Kumchacha

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Kumchacha
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Preacher Prophet Kumchacha has bashed Ghanaians for always voting for bad leaders to run the country during elections.

According to the founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, the Bible even made it clear that when people choose righteous people to lead them they(citizens) are happy but when they elect or select sinners, they tend to suffer.

He said: “The Bible says that when the righteous man becomes a leader it brings happiness to the people in that particular place he’s leading. When you also get sinners and wicked people to be leaders of a country or get positions, the Bible says that country suffers and it hurts God.”

Also Read: Wendy Shay to be flown to Germany for extra health care – Bullet

When he was questioned as to why he is always speaking on political issues when he is supposed to stay away from politics, he disclosed that it is never a sin for any pastor to venture into politics.

Popular now
Man cries as he gets dumped by girlfriend he sponsored just 4 days after the anniversary

“It’s not a sin for a Prophet of God to become the president or be involved in partisan politics and that is what even brings blessings to the nation.

“If we say that it’s not good for the prophet of God to be doing politics then we’ll allow wicked people, occultists, ungodly and sinners to rather lead us.

“And when those people become our leaders then they come out with laws that will affect God’s people which we shouldn’t allow it to happen that way,” he ended.

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Thursday, September 14, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
78 %
2.6mph
75 %
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways