There is a trending video on the internet that gives a grim account of an old man fondling a girl young enough to be his daughter.

As a result, the video has garnered some level of reaction from the public.

Many believe the only motivation for such a young lady to decide to allow the man to play with her breasts on camera could only be money.

In the video, the man is seen standing solidly behind the girl, he is seen fondling her breasts as the lady also played with her mobile phone.

What is happening here?



Below are some of the reactions…

Joewi wrote: Women are the bravest specie on this planet don’t let anyone tell you it’s a bear or a lion

Lebonko wrote: It’s no surprise that young girls go for old men with money. When you look at what music we listen to we are encouraged to go for guys with money and that being the only thing that matters. I wish we could be encouraged in securing the bag before securing the man with the bag.

Jessica wrote: The problem is not the iPhone, the problem is the pervet behind her, such an old man all sexual with a child that’s young enough to be his daughter, sies maan! Nawe doti we ntombazane, imagine if your dad came across this video, sies maan

Josh wrote: The problem is not only IPhone. After that old man will finish her, on her 40s she will be busy looking for serious and stable man(4 rltshp) . Saying that she doesn’t have time to play. Worst case she will end in those fake pastors and prophets chowing her hoping for marriage.

Eseoogeo wrote: Tbh he’s treating her with a lot of care from what I’m seeing here o. Imagine if she’s 20 and y’all are calling her a “small child”. Let them enjoy themselves are