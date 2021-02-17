Sumsum Ahoufe reveals 3 Ghanaian actresses he will love to play romantic scenes with

Ghanaian actor Sumsum Ahofe dua has disclosed the 3 most beautiful actresses she can’t wait to play a romantic roles with them in a movie.

The firebrand actor speaking in a radio interview with Fifi Prat on Kingdom+ FM divulged Nadia Buari has been one actress he will love to have a romantic scene with.

Sumsum revealed he has been anticipating for the day he and Nadia Buari will be on set. He said he has only met her once during the funeral of the late Kwame Owusu Ansah and wish to meet her again, probably on bed in a movie.

Sumsum further revealed Jackie Appiah as the next on his list as the actress he will love to have in bed playing a romantic scene.

One would have thought his last in the three will be an actress from Kumawood but to the amazement of listeners it turned out that all three he mentioned were actresses who are in the so called glamour movie industry.

He picked Martha Ankomah who he described as very simple and decent to wrap up his list of 3 most beautiful actresses he will love to play a romance scenes with.