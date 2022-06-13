- Advertisement -

There has been uproar on social media following a video that emerged of female students of Sunyani Senior High School smoking Shisha in a room on Friday.

The young girls, who numbered more than five, in the trending video reportedly skipped school in their uniforms to catch some fun in town.

While some were seated on a bed in the company of a young man, the others were seen goofing on a couch as they danced seductively to Burna Boy’s ‘On the Low’ song.

In a follow-up to the development, the management of the school has reportedly suspended the students indefinitely over their misdemeanour and disgraceful conduct.

Reacting to the video, Ghanaian multimedia journalist Nana Yaa Brefo has expressed strong disappointment in the students for dragging their school into disrepute.

The newscaster of Angel FM further implored the school to intensify their sanctions to deter other students from repeating the same.

She recounted how her colleagues who were into a similar act in their school days have become wayward and turned into junkies.