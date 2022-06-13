type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsSunyani SHS Girls suspended over viral twerking and Shisha-smoking video
News

Sunyani SHS Girls suspended over viral twerking and Shisha-smoking video

By Kweku Derrick
Shisha-smoking girls of Sunyani SHS go viral
- Advertisement -

There has been uproar on social media following a video that emerged of female students of Sunyani Senior High School smoking Shisha in a room on Friday.

The young girls, who numbered more than five, in the trending video reportedly skipped school in their uniforms to catch some fun in town.

While some were seated on a bed in the company of a young man, the others were seen goofing on a couch as they danced seductively to Burna Boy’s ‘On the Low’ song.

In a follow-up to the development, the management of the school has reportedly suspended the students indefinitely over their misdemeanour and disgraceful conduct.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Reacting to the video, Ghanaian multimedia journalist Nana Yaa Brefo has expressed strong disappointment in the students for dragging their school into disrepute.

The newscaster of Angel FM further implored the school to intensify their sanctions to deter other students from repeating the same.

She recounted how her colleagues who were into a similar act in their school days have become wayward and turned into junkies.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, June 13, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    82 ° F
    82 °
    82 °
    69 %
    4mph
    77 %
    Mon
    81 °
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    78 °
    Fri
    78 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News