Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged killer of Super TV CEO Michael Usifo Ataga in police custody, has been crowned Miss Cell 2022.

The 21-year-old won the crown at a beauty pageant held in Kirikiri correctional facility to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day.

Chidinma, a level 300 student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Nigeria, is currently standing trial for the alleged murder of Mr Ataga.

He was stabbed to death inside a Lagos apartment in June 15, 2021.

BACKGROUND

With some few days to celebrate his 50th birthday, Mr Ataga was reported missing by his family and friends after he didn’t return to his residence in Banana Island,

He was found dead with multiple stab wounds at an apartment in Lekki Phase 1 on Friday morning, June 18, 2021.

It was said that several withdrawals had been made from his account, ostensibly, by his killer.

Usifo, who is married to a manager in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), had met the said mistress about a fortnight ago and they started seeing each other.

He had rented an Airbnb in Lekki, where they would meet clandestinely, away from prying eyes and ears.

According to reports, following his disappearance, the police tracked down the owner of the Airbnb, who received payment from the side chic’s bank account into which Ataga had previously made a transfer for the payment.

After the apartment was broken into, Usifo was found dead with multiple stabs on his neck, chest and thigh. The robbers withdrew N5million from his account before killing him.

It’s believed that the mistress carried out the murder as security guards at the rentals confirmed that no third party had visited the lovers besides a dispatch rider, who is suspected to have brought the lethal drug to the side-piece.

The mistress, who was last seen on Tuesday when the murder happened, was equally tracked down and apprehended alongside the owner of the Airbnb.