I'll support Bawumia if I don't win flagbearership – Kennedy Agyapong
News

I’ll support Bawumia if I don’t win flagbearership – Kennedy Agyapong

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kennedy Agyapong for president
Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a maverick New Patriotic Party(NPP) Member of Parliament(MP) for Assin Central Constituency has pledged to support Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 presidential elections.

Though Mr Ohene Agyapong has joined the presidential primaries race of the party, he has stated that he would throw his support behind Dr Mahamudu Bawumia if the Vice President emerges winner in the upcoming internal race.

Speaking to Constituency and Regional Executives of the NPP in Bolgatanga, he warned against tribalistic campaigns which he noted have the tendency to destroy the party if not checked.

“If you want to play tribal, I’ll also play tribal and what will happen? We will go into opposition but there is no need to go into opposition. We don’t want to go into opposition. If we go into this election and Dr Bawumia wins, I’m going to support him,” he said to a cheering audience.

Kennedy Agyapong appealed to the party executives to give him the opportunity to lead the party into the 2024 elections as he promises to position the NPP in a manner that can enhance the agenda to break the eight-year cycle for political parties in Ghanaian election history.

“If I win the flagbearership, I’ll need your help before I can sail through and therefore I don’t need to antagonise you,” he added.

He stressed “If NPP will break the 8, we need unity in the party. It is very very important but it looks as if we don’t learn. We don’t learn in the sense that we have 160 Parliamentarians but because if you internal struggles we lost most of the seats”

