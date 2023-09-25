type here...
Politics

Surprised NPP big wings set to speak to the public concerning Alan Kyrematen resignation from the party

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
News broke out hours ago concerning the abrupt resignation of former trade minister and Presidential aspirant on the ticket of the NPP, Alan Kyrematen from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This news came as a shock to many who follows the political space in the country and also to the NPP as a whole.

In a communique sighted on their official social media handles, NPP headquarters is set to speak to the matter and urge party folks to keep the spirit alive as they prepare to break the 8 in the coming 2024 general election.

Alan Cash as popularly called is a long standing card bearing member of the NPP and this news will shake the party.

Check out the letter below

