type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsSuspect in Kasoa mobile money robbery incident arrested
News

Suspect in Kasoa mobile money robbery incident arrested

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Police have arrested one more suspect in connection with the Kasoa Mobile Money robbery which occurred on 20th December 2022.

The last suspect, Ahmed, (alias ARRESTED), was arrested on 2nd January 2023 at Nyanyano near Kasoa in the Central Region.

“He is currently in police custody assisting the investigation and will be put before court accordingly,” said police in a statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the two other suspects who were also arrested in connection with the case were remanded by the court to reappear on 12th January 2023.

Police have so far arrested all four suspects, including the deceased suspect, Godfred Okine, who later died due to ill health while in police custody.

“We would like to assure the public of our continuous commitment to keep our society safe,” the police assured

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, January 3, 2023
    Accra
    haze
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    61 %
    1mph
    77 %
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News