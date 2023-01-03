Suspect in Kasoa mobile money robbery incident arrested

- Advertisement -

Police have arrested one more suspect in connection with the Kasoa Mobile Money robbery which occurred on 20th December 2022.

The last suspect, Ahmed, (alias ARRESTED), was arrested on 2nd January 2023 at Nyanyano near Kasoa in the Central Region.

“He is currently in police custody assisting the investigation and will be put before court accordingly,” said police in a statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the two other suspects who were also arrested in connection with the case were remanded by the court to reappear on 12th January 2023.

Police have so far arrested all four suspects, including the deceased suspect, Godfred Okine, who later died due to ill health while in police custody.

“We would like to assure the public of our continuous commitment to keep our society safe,” the police assured