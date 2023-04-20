“I’ll end you” – Suspected drug addict sends warning to Akufo-Addo over hardship

- Advertisement -

A suspected drug addict in a viral video has threatened to ‘end’ President Akufo-Addo.

The motivation for his statement was his description of the current state of affairs as poor, which has made it quite unbearable for him.

He ranted about the economy, the high cost of labour, and corruption. He blamed the president for masterminding the rot in the system.

Furtherly, he added that he was ready to end President Akufo-Addo should he fail at restoring the country.

Wielding a knife, the lanky yet emaciated-looking middle-aged man said he would foment trouble ahead of the 2024 elections should the president fail to lead the country well.

He spoke in the company of his thugs from a ghetto in one of the Ga communities in Accra.

Many have since condemned the video.