type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"I'll end you" - Suspected drug addict sends warning to Akufo-Addo over...
News

“I’ll end you” – Suspected drug addict sends warning to Akufo-Addo over hardship

By Bra Stash
- Advertisement -

A suspected drug addict in a viral video has threatened to ‘end’ President Akufo-Addo.

The motivation for his statement was his description of the current state of affairs as poor, which has made it quite unbearable for him.

He ranted about the economy, the high cost of labour, and corruption. He blamed the president for masterminding the rot in the system.

Furtherly, he added that he was ready to end President Akufo-Addo should he fail at restoring the country.

Wielding a knife, the lanky yet emaciated-looking middle-aged man said he would foment trouble ahead of the 2024 elections should the president fail to lead the country well.

He spoke in the company of his thugs from a ghetto in one of the Ga communities in Accra.

Many have since condemned the video.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, April 20, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    66 %
    4.2mph
    20 %
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    88 °
    Sat
    88 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News