Man in tears after his brand new SUV Benz worth millions burns to ashes less than 3 hours after purchase [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
A young Nigerian man has been left in distress after a brand new Mercedes Benz he purchased was reduced to ashes in a matter of three hours after taking delivery of it.

The GLC SUV model of the luxury vehicle, which was reportedly purchased at Ekpoma in Edo State, is said to be worth over N23 million.

The vehicle mysteriously burst into flames during a short drive from the pickup point, with the cause of the fire yet to be established.

The blaze started as a small fire that refused to quench despite attempts to put it out with a fire extinguisher, according to the brother of the victim.

Watch the period between the purchase and the unfortunate scene captured in the video below.

