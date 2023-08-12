type here...
Entertainment

Suzzy Williams’ Mother Begs Nana Ama McBrown To Pay Her Rent

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Suzzy Williams and Nana Ama McBrown
The late Suzzy Williams’ mother has come out with fresh allegations against some actresses. Madam Cecelia Williams, Suzzy Williams’ mother, claimed Kalsoume Sinare and Nadia owe her money from the late actress’s funeral. She ended her sad story by pleading with Nana Ama McBrown to help her pay her rent.

The late Suzzy Williams’ mother, Madam Cecelia Williams, has asked Nana Ama McBrown to financially assist her with her rent money, or she would have to sleep on her daughter’s grave. She accused some actresses of taking $1000 ( GH¢11,204.34) from her daughter’s funeral.

According to Madam Cecelia Williams, everyone has abandoned her since her daughter died in a car accident in 2005.

Suzzy William’s mother pleaded with McBrown during an interview on the radio to come to her aid, or she would become homeless. She said,

Sweet Nana Ama McBrown, I know you have started something. Please continue. And God will bless you, amen. I’ve been telling people about the little you have done. You have already promised that you will do more. So please, the time is up. The landlord is on my neck. And I have no place to lay my head. The only place is Suzzy’s grave. Maybe from there, I will get somebody. So please, your promise.

While some were in support of Suzzy Williams’ mother’s request, others felt it was not Nana Ama McBrown’s duty to help her pay her rent.

@whatspopping9979 commented: Nana Ama McCbrown must be tired at this point. I can’t begin to fathom how she feels emotionally right now. I pray for her to keep being strong.

ExhibitingMummysRecipes commented: I started crying when the woman said, ‘the only place to lay my head is Suzzy’s grave.’

@phinamusic5952 commented: Thank God Suzzy’s mom has finally mentioned that Nana Ama is rather being good to her. God is in control

