type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment“Sweet Ex” – Phyna says as she reconciles with Groovy
Entertainment

“Sweet Ex” – Phyna says as she reconciles with Groovy

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

BBNaija reality show star, Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has set some tongue wagging over her recent post.

Phyna, who took to her Twitter page, revealed that she had gone back to her ex-boyfriend and it triggered massive reactions among social media users.

Although the self-acclaimed hype priestess did not mention the name of her ex, netizens presumed that she had gone back to her fellow housemate lover, Groovy.

Read some comments below:
@gemfrose said, “Phyna summit ur ynash sharp sharp and collect bulala ?”.

@unusuaIHQ said, “GrooPhy navy welcome your Hq back !!!”

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

@ennybabe_ said, “Phyna has accepted my apology?? Phynation incase u don’t knw,na she serve me breakfast this morning?? And we are back together,nobody will come in between us again”.

@only_chinedu said, “I just know Groovy wouldn’t stoop that low ever again”.

TODAY

Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
5.1mph
100 %
Tue
78 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways