“Sweet Ex” – Phyna says as she reconciles with Groovy

- Advertisement -

BBNaija reality show star, Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has set some tongue wagging over her recent post.

Phyna, who took to her Twitter page, revealed that she had gone back to her ex-boyfriend and it triggered massive reactions among social media users.

Although the self-acclaimed hype priestess did not mention the name of her ex, netizens presumed that she had gone back to her fellow housemate lover, Groovy.

Read some comments below:

@gemfrose said, “Phyna summit ur ynash sharp sharp and collect bulala ?”.

@unusuaIHQ said, “GrooPhy navy welcome your Hq back !!!”

@ennybabe_ said, “Phyna has accepted my apology?? Phynation incase u don’t knw,na she serve me breakfast this morning?? And we are back together,nobody will come in between us again”.

@only_chinedu said, “I just know Groovy wouldn’t stoop that low ever again”.