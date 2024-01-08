- Advertisement -

It’s been almost three (3) years since the demise of Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as T. B. Joshua, a Nigerian charismatic pastor, televangelist, and philanthropist.

Whilst alive he was seen as one of the great men of God to have come out of Africa with people travelling from all over the world to visit him for their deliverance.

Even after his death, people still share his old teachings as they believe it gets them going and has also shaped their lives to become better people.

But the investigative desk of the BBC has released a documentary that talks about the dark side of the prophet that a handful of people know.

The three-part documentary reveals the founder of SCOAN’s clandestine lifestyle, including instances of rape, abuse, manipulation, and staged miracles. The founder of SCOAN passed away.

The BBC was told by sources that the church knew about all the accusations but never looked into them. They claim that there was over two decades’ worth of sexual offences.

A segment of the documentary exposes how SCOAN hid information from its members regarding the 2014 collapse of one of the church’s guesthouses.

A short film of the building with what looked to be an aeroplane passing over it was played over and over to members on Emmanuel TV.

At least thirty former employees and members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) were interviewed by the BBC.

The documentary’s first part of the documentary has been released and netizens have started speaking about it.