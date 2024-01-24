- Advertisement -

A tailor is currently behind the bars of the Ghana Police Service in Kadjebi in the Oti Region after shaving the private part of his apprentice.

According to the source, this incident happened on Sunday, January 21 when the apprentice was invited to the shop by his boss.

The victim who has been identified as Bright Abusah,19, upon arriving at their workshop his master locked him in the shop and questioned him if he had a girlfriend.

His boss later went ahead to show him pornographic videos on his mobile and further asked him to remove his trousers which he obeyed because he had threatened to harm him should he refuse to do what he wanted.

Bright narrated that his master then took his scissors and razor blade which he used to shave his genitals after his act he started to apply ointment on his private in a bid to arouse him.

The victim was able to escape from his boss after he tried to do another move on him. He went to his grandfather in another community and reported the issue to him.

His grandfather led him to the police station where a complaint was made against the suspect.

Upon his arrest, the accused stated that in life somethings must happen to a man for hm to learn some lesson in life.