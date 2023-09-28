- Advertisement -

Politician Hon Kennedy Agyapong who is hoping to be elected as the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2024 Elections has started making promises.

According to the politician, Ghana’s affordable housing was created to provide accommodation to the poor in the society. Still, the story is different as people in high places are hijacking such rooms.

The outspoken politician mentioned that there is a trick in affordable housing and when he is voted into power, he is going to review it and give it to the right people.

Citing an example, he mentioned that three of his nephews are currently staying at the Kuffour Affordable housing but they rented it because a big man in high authority somewhere bought the house and rented it out.

He said his government when it comes to power in 2024 is going to tackle such issues and make sure the actual owners of the project who are the poor get back what is due them.

