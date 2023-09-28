type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI'll take all affordable housing buildings from the rich - Kennedy Agyapong
Entertainment

I’ll take all affordable housing buildings from the rich – Kennedy Agyapong

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Kennedy-Agyapong-and-Affordable-housing
Kennedy-Agyapong-and-Affordable-housing
- Advertisement -

Politician Hon Kennedy Agyapong who is hoping to be elected as the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2024 Elections has started making promises.

According to the politician, Ghana’s affordable housing was created to provide accommodation to the poor in the society. Still, the story is different as people in high places are hijacking such rooms.

The outspoken politician mentioned that there is a trick in affordable housing and when he is voted into power, he is going to review it and give it to the right people.

Citing an example, he mentioned that three of his nephews are currently staying at the Kuffour Affordable housing but they rented it because a big man in high authority somewhere bought the house and rented it out.

He said his government when it comes to power in 2024 is going to tackle such issues and make sure the actual owners of the project who are the poor get back what is due them.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Thursday, September 28, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
2.9mph
100 %
Thu
82 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways