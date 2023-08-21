“Take your money, we won’t sell the cards again” – Menzgold to customers following backlash (PHOTOS)

- Advertisement -

Menzgold Ghana has announced the cancellation of a paid customer validation process in its efforts to facilitate the processing of payments for its aggrieved customers.

In a letter dated August 18, 2023 and as reported, the company informed its clients that this validation is necessary following the initial assessments, which according to them revealed that a significant number of claims contained unacceptable infractions that rendered them invalid.

The said press release was received with outrage by customers still chasing their funds and people who believed that the embattled Chief Executive Officer of the company Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) was scheming to fleece his former clients again.

Two days on, in a press release dated August 20, the company announced that it was abandoning the plan that requested GH¢650 from customers.

It read in part: “Following concerns by some well-meaning Ghanaians and an extensive engagement with stakeholders with respect to our 18th August, 2023 press release, we have resolved as follows;

“That Menzgold would cease the production and printing of the PVC Digital Access Cards, which imposes cost burden and shall resort to the printing of the PIN Codes only, for onwards distribution at no cost.

It stated a number of conditions under which the new arrangement will be carried out. Among others.