Takoradi has more music talent than Kumasi – Bullgod

The conversation about which region owns and has produced more music talents in Ghana has been a topic that is still ensuing among creatives in the music space.

A lot of deep-rooted entertainers have shared their 2 cents on the topic but still, it seems each day comes with some Industry names coming up with divergent thoughts.

Artiste manager and CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment Bullgod, has no doubt about the prowess of talents in the Western Regional capital of Sekondi-Takoradi.

According to him, he believes that the city has more and better talent than Kumasi.

“I believe Takoradi has more talents than Kumasi. I’ve been here a couple of times for shows and per what I saw in the young acts, I believe so.”

“…I think it’s time and place, and where our direction is. Maybe we’ve also not looked at it that much so maybe we’ll look… Bullgod said

Bullgod made these remarks in an interview with Ato Kwamina Otoo D’Gem on Connect FM, Takoradi.