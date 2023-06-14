type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentTakoradi has more music talent than Kumasi – Bullgod
Entertainment

Takoradi has more music talent than Kumasi – Bullgod

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
I can't manage a female artist because I'll sleep with her - BullDog
- Advertisement -

The conversation about which region owns and has produced more music talents in Ghana has been a topic that is still ensuing among creatives in the music space.

A lot of deep-rooted entertainers have shared their 2 cents on the topic but still, it seems each day comes with some Industry names coming up with divergent thoughts.

Artiste manager and CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment Bullgod, has no doubt about the prowess of talents in the Western Regional capital of Sekondi-Takoradi.

According to him, he believes that the city has more and better talent than Kumasi.

“I believe Takoradi has more talents than Kumasi. I’ve been here a couple of times for shows and per what I saw in the young acts, I believe so.”

“…I think it’s time and place, and where our direction is. Maybe we’ve also not looked at it that much so maybe we’ll look… Bullgod said

Bullgod made these remarks in an interview with Ato Kwamina Otoo D’Gem on Connect FM, Takoradi.

    Source:GHPAGE

    TODAY

    Wednesday, June 14, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    82 ° F
    82 °
    82 °
    68 %
    3.9mph
    100 %
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    82 °
    Fri
    83 °
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    83 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways