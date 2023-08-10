- Advertisement -

A young man has taken his life by hanging over a broken heart at Eshiem, a community in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.

The young man in his early 20s, whose name has been given as Clement, is said to be a worker at a tile manufacturing company Wang Kang Company in the area.

According to reports, the deceased has been contemplating suicide after his girlfriend he spent a lot of money on jilted him, but his friends did not take his threats seriously.

A spokesperson for the Chief of the community, Nana Kofi, who confirmed the sad news indicated that the young man went missing a few days ago and all efforts to trace his whereabouts proved unsuccessful only to find his lifeless body hanging on a rubber tree on a farm.

“I was home when a farmer came to inform me that he has spotted a dead body in his rubber farm. We followed him to the farm and realized the young man has committed suicide by hanging on one of the rubber trees. We informed the police and they came for the dead body which had already decomposed,” he indicated.

Information gathered indicates that he has been spending on his girlfriend but the lady unfortunately ditched him for another man.

Since he could not live without his girlfriend, he decided to end his life.

“The information we have is that he has been complaining about the attitude of his girlfriend for some time now. He has been complaining to his friends that after spending on the lady, she has jilted him for another man. He has been telling his friends about his plans to commit suicide because of the lady but nobody took him seriously until his lifeless body was found hanging on the tree,” he added.

The police have taken over the issue and have initiated investigations to unravel the circumstances leading to the incident.