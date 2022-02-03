type here...
GhPageNewsSekondi Takoradi: MCE arrested for dangerous driving and verbally assaulting Police officer
Sekondi Takoradi: MCE arrested for dangerous driving and verbally assaulting Police officer

By Kweku Derrick
MCE Abdul-Mumin Issah
The Western Regional Police Command has arrested the Municipal Chief Executive for Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly for dangerous driving and alleged assault on a Police Officer.

Hon. Abdul-Mumin Issah was apprehended after he allegedly hurled insults and threatened a Police officer on road check duties.

The MCE has been “charged on three counts of Assault of a police officer, Offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace and Disturbing the peace in a public place,” a Police statement said.

He will be put before court on Friday, February 4, 2021.

Below is the statement released by the police.

