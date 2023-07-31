- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian woman named Habiba Muhammad has accused former Talented Kids star, Awal Mohammed of being a deadbeat dad.

Narrating her ordeal on a popular Facebook page known as Iqra, the young lady said she was in a relationship with the young star which resulted in a pregnancy.

She said Awal, who emerged as 1st runner up of the reality show in 2010, and his family rejected the pregnancy because he was not ready to take responsibility but she refused to risk it.

After making the decision to keep the child, Awal abandoned her and the baby to their own fate.

She claimed that he later came to her under the pretense of taking care of the child only to kidnap the baby. She called him out on social media to return her baby.

Watch the video to know more

Read her full story below;

“Salam iqra ? I am Habiba muhammad . An entrepreneur, a mother . I am depressed bcos I have been deprived of the right to see my own child . A child who was denied and asked to be aborted . Due to which I was sacked from home bcos no one accepted me.

The father of the child denied d pregnancy and also asked me to abort together with his mom But I refused just bcos I don’t want to put my life at stake and I love my child soo much that I don’t want to commit double sins . Allah being so good I dilevered safely tho it wasn’t easy bcos I have to pass through cs surgery to bring forth my child just bcos I was in pains through out my pregnancy .

After delivery , things wasn’t easy for my baby and I due to which I started doing some small scale business to cater for my child and I .

He later on accepted the child but wasn’t paying attention to his responsibilities which I had to report to d authorities before he started helping us and dat too on and off . He took the child to his mom one day when he was 2 to run away with him without my concern . Luckily I saw dem in a bus and went to take my child .

Now that he is 4, he took him away and deprived me from even speaking to him nor see him . I don’t no where my child is but I learnt he is with his mom who is a drunkard which makes me more insecured. I tried speaking to the authorities but dey up making the case foolish just bcos he is a celebrity.

He is none other Dan awal Muhamad . He won second position talented kidz 2010 who was taken by sarkodie bcos of his talent in rap .

But due to his arrogance, he was later abandoned by sarkodie. Iqra pls help me bcos dis people rejected d baby in the beginning so how can dey love my child now . Thank u iqra salam.