Talk Is Cheap- Asamoah Gyan Replies Critics Over Political Appointment

- Advertisement -

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has finally responded to critics over his recent political appointment.

The former Black Stars player was announced as a team member of the New Patriotic Party led by the vice president who doubles as the flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia.

Following the announcement, Asamoah Gyan was dragged by Ghanaians for his involvement in politics even though celebrities should not publicly make known a political party they are in support of.

Reacting to the news for the very first time, Asamoah Gyan has said that he is not tickled by what people have said about him, saying that he is used to criticisms.

Asamoah Gyan has said that he has been booed by 80, 000 people so he sees these criticisms as nothing because after all people have their own opinions.

“They have their own opinions. I have been there [before]. I have been to stadia, been booed in front of 80,000 people, I am used to it”, he said.

“At the end of the day when everything is said and done, we see what we did or what we couldn’t do. The criticisms will come. It is also good for me and for my team to push harder…”, Asamoah Gyan added.

According to Baby Jet “I have confidence in myself and I know what I can do to help. I am here to help because of my 20 years of experience. I can’t just sit at home and keep it. I have to share with the new generation to benefit from it.”