Entertainment
Entertainment

I will be talking anyhow from today forward- Medikal

By Mzta Churchill
Ghanaian rapper, Medikal has hinted at how he would be behaving and reacting to things from today forward.

Medikal, who claims to be suffering from a broken heart has said that from today forward, he would be talking anyhow.

The “Omo Ada” hitmaker made this shocking disclosure in a self-recorded video flying across social media platforms.

According to him in the video, unlike the usual him, he will be responding to discussions that revolve around him and those that do not even revolve around him.

According to him, this is a decision made by himself so his fans and Ghanaians should not be surprised, but take everything from him henceforth normal.

Source:Ghpage

